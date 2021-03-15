Two Section 2 coaching staples step down

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Suburban Council championship Friday night between Shenendehowa and Shaker was intense, just like the teams’ head coaches who are both stepping down from their posts.

Tony Dzikas is calling it quits after 16 years at Shen. He led the program to four sectional titles and a state championship. During his tenure, the Plainsmen were consistently at or near the top of Suburban Council, like this past season when Dzikas piloted Shen to a perfect 15-0 record. His son Devin was a senior, and Dzikas doesn’t want to miss Devin’s college games next year.

Thanks to Coach Tony Dzikas for his commitment, his effort and his desire to make @shenhoops everything it is today! His legacy will not be championships or victories, but rather his impact on those he coached. #ShenPride pic.twitter.com/QACMObt5Ne — ShenAthletics (@ShenAthletics) March 15, 2021

“I’ve been tremendously busy for the last 16 years as the head coach at Shen, but it’s been a labor of love,” said Dzikas. “I’ve loved doing it. There’s nothing else I wanted to do, and I think like I said, it was just time. If you start having thoughts in your head, ‘Uh I’m not sure I want to come back,’ you should not do it.”

At Troy, Rich Hurley was having many of the same thoughts and came to the same conclusion. The longtime head coach had returned to the bench this past season after a three-year hiatus. He told News10 ABC that he had forgotten how much time and energy it took to run a program the only way he knows how — at 100% effort all the time. He said stepping down is the right decision for himself and his family, adding that he loved the squad he coached this year. The Flying Horses finished the season with an 11-4 record.