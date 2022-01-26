Two-Goal Third Period Pushes Union Past Dartmouth

HANOVER, N.H. – A pair of goals only 1:16 apart in the final frame was the difference maker as the Union College men’s hockey team defeated Dartmouth College, 3-2, Wednesday night at Thompson Arena.

Union improves to 8-12-3 overall and 6-7-1 in conference play this season while Dartmouth falls to 3-12-2 overall and 2-8-1 against conference opponents.

Six of Union’s eight points came from defensemen. Senior Brandon Estes (0-2-2) and junior Dylan Anhorn (1-1-2) scored two points each to lead all skaters. Sophomore Liam Robertson potted his ninth goal of the season on the powerplay, marking his sixth tally with the player advantage. Junior Owen Farris scored the game-winner in the third for his first goal of the season with senior Ryan Sidorski and first-year Cullen Ferguson earning assists.

In a penalty-filled first period, it was the Dutchmen that managed to break through first with a power-play goal. Estes sent a cross-ice pass from the blue line to where Anhorn was waiting in the right circle. The junior put a shot on net and Robertson redirected it into the net to give Union a 1-0 lead.

Dartmouth evened the score at 16:14 of the second frame of the stick of Jeff Losurdo.

Tied at one goal apiece going into the third period, both goaltenders faced 11 shots each in the final 20 minutes of play. Union struck first, scoring at 3:27 of the third period to break the tie. Estes gained possession of the puck at the blue line before sending it through traffic to Anhorn at the goal line, who skated behind the net and scored on the wraparound to give Union a 2-1.

Only 1:16 later, Farris scored the eventual game-winner. Ferguson sent a shot from the right-wing circle that bounced into the air off of Farris’ stick. The puck bounced off the glove of a Dartmouth defender and in to give Union a 3-1 lead.

Dartmouth cut the lead, 3-2, less than five minutes later. Tanner Palocsik scooped up a rebound and beat junior Connor Murphy stick-side to cut the deficit to one.

Dartmouth and Union both had scoring chances in the final few minutes of play, but the Dutchmen held on to earn a key three points in ECAC Hockey play.

Murphy made 25 stops to improve to 8-11-2 on the season. Justin Ferguson had 22 saves in the loss and falls to 1-7-1.

Union will head to Albany on Saturday for the 8th annual Capital District Mayor’s Cup against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at MVP Arena in Albany.