Tullock tucks six to help send Burnt Hills to Class B title game

Burnt Hills, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Burnt Hills was looking to schedule their rematch with Queensbury for Monday in the Section 2 Class B title game, but they would need to get past Niskayuna Thursday first.

Just like they have to almost everyone in the Suburban Council, the Spartans made quick work of the Silver Warriors at home Thursday night. Freshman Grace Tullock scored Burnt Hills’ eighth, ninth and tenth goals on their way to a 10-0 lead to started the running clock.

Tullock finished with six goals, while MK Lescault added six more and two assists. Burnt Hills will play Queensbury in the Section 2 Class B championship Monday in Queensbury at 4:15.