Troy’s Casale transferring out of UAlbany football program

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Section 2 product Joe Casale announced Thursday he’s transferring out of the UAlbany football program as a graduate student.

“After much thought, I have decided to grad transfer from the University at Albany with 2 years of eligibility remaining. Thank you to everyone who has supported me thus far. Excited to see what the future holds!” Casale posted on social media.

As both quarterback and safety in high school, Casale led Troy to back-to-back undefeated seasons, culminating in state championships. In four years at UAlbany, he played wherever he was asked, transitioning from safety to linebacker following his freshman season.

This past fall, Casale recored 30 tackles, including 22 solo, and added a forced fumble and fumble recovery. He played 31 games in his collegiate career, mostly as a reserve. He’ll have two years left of eligibility.

Casale was the second member of the Great Danes’ defense to declare he’d be parting ways on Thursday. Earlier in the day, redshirt junior defensive tackle Mazon Walker — who drew comparisons to Aaron Donald back in February — announced he is entering the transfer portal.

“UA will always have a piece of my heart. There was no experience like it. But all good things come to an end. With that being said it’s time for me to start on my next chapter in life,” Walker said as part of his post on social media.

Walker recorded 33 tackles this past season, including 14 solo. He too had a forced fumble.