Troy tabs John Barber as new head football coach

TROY (NEWS10) — Troy High School has their new head football coach.

Now former Holy Trinity head coach John Barber will take over at the helm for the Flying Horses. Barber led Holy Trinity to the state title game in 2017.

Last season, the majority of Holy Trinity’s season was canceled due to low numbers. A proposed merger between Holy Trinity, Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons, Catholic Central High School of Troy, and Bishop Maggin was discontinued, leaving Holy Trinity without the required number of kids to play this fall.

Barber is disappointed with how it ended at Holy Trinity, but he’s excited to lead the Flying Horses. “I have regrets that we weren’t able to sustain the program at Holy Trinity,” Barber said. “We had a lot of success there and stuff, but coming here, bringing a couple guys from my staff, our offense that Troy has run in the past to what we run is pretty similar, so I think the transition for the kids is going to go well.”