Colonie, N.Y. (NEWS10) — League play began in Suburban Council softball on Monday. Colonie began their league schedule at home against Troy.

The Flying Horses led 6-3 after 5 innings. Olivia DeCitise added an insurance run with an RBI double in the 6th, as Troy went into the 7th inning with a 7-3 lead.

Kora Juliano smacked an RBI single for the Raiders in the bottom of the frame to make it 7-5, and bring the tying run to the plate with 2 outs. DeCitise slammed the door on the mound with a strikeout to guide the Flying Horses to a 7-5 win.