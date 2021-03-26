Troy runs all over Amsterdam to move to 2-0

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While the rest of Class A kicked off last weekend, Amsterdam was sidelined with a COVID pause.

New head coach John Homich and the rugged Rams got off the shelf Friday night to open their season with a major test against Troy.

The Flying Horses were coming off a 30 point win last week against La Salle. First quarter, with Troy leading 14-0, Alex Wolfe fed Xavier Leigh. You’ll hear that a lot this year. The senior shed tackles on his way to the endzone — he was in there plenty in this one.

In the second quarter, Wolfe got the ball out to Leigh in space, he made a few guys miss on his way in again. Leigh had four touchdowns in this one.

The Troy defense came to play too. Tyrell Penalba ripped the ball away from an Amsterdam ball carrier and took it back the other way for a score. Troy dominated in another lopsided win for the Flying Horses as they beat Amsterdam 55-6.

Troy hosts Averill Park in week three while Amsterdam hosts La Salle.