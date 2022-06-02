MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Olivia DeCitise used a dominating pitching performance to guide the Troy softball team to the Class A championship. She looked to do the same in the Flying Horses’ subregional matchup with Massena.

DeCitise had plenty of offense behind her, as Troy mercy-ruled Massena 16-1 in just 5 innings. DeCitise tallied 13 strikeouts, with the only run of the game for Massena coming on a dropped punch-out. “I think we’re gonna make it all the way,” said DeCitise. “How much heart we have on this team, and we grind. We don’t give up and we go through it all, and we’re gonna do it.”

Gianna Baringer helped lead the way for the offense, going 2-2 at the dish with five runs batted in, including a grand slam. Maddy Boehm added two base hits and four runs batted in.

The Flying Horses will take on New Hartford at Carrier Park in DeWitt in the regional final on Saturday at 4:00 PM.