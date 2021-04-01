Troy rolls past Averill Park to move to 3-0

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy football has never lost to Averill Park, but they’ve also never played each other in April. The Warriors were looking to make history Thursday night.

The Flying Horses had other plans. Up 6-0 in the second quarter, Xavier Leigh broke free for a long touchdown to double that lead. Troy was far from done in the second quarter. After an Averill Park punt, Troy got back to work through the air, with Alex Wolfe hitting Nasir Soto on a deep pass to get into Warrior territory. Wolfe took it himself from there, scrambling in for a touchdown to make it 18-0.

Then right before the half, Leigh struck again. This time Wolfe hit Leigh with a shovel pass in a goal to go situation, and the senior running back took care of the rest. Troy took a 26-0 halftime lead and went on to win 46-0.

Troy hosts Columbia next weekend while Averill Park heads home to host Amsterdam.