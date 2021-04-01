Troy rolls past Averill Park to move to 3-0

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy football has never lost to Averill Park, but they’ve also never played each other in April. The Warriors were looking to make history Thursday night.

The Flying Horses had other plans. Up 6-0 in the second quarter, Xavier Leigh broke free for a long touchdown to double that lead. Troy was far from done in the second quarter. After an Averill Park punt, Troy got back to work through the air, with Alex Wolfe hitting Nasir Soto on a deep pass to get into Warrior territory. Wolfe took it himself from there, scrambling in for a touchdown to make it 18-0.

Then right before the half, Leigh struck again. This time Wolfe hit Leigh with a shovel pass in a goal to go situation, and the senior running back took care of the rest. Troy took a 26-0 halftime lead and went on to win 46-0.

Troy hosts Columbia next weekend while Averill Park heads home to host Amsterdam.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire