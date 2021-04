ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — Troy topped Albany 58-14 to stay undefeated, as the Flying Horses roll into the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the Capital Division. They’ve outscored their opponents by a combined 250-45 in five games.

Troy will play the winner of Saturday’s matchup between Queensbury vs. Niskayuna in the Class A semifinals next week.