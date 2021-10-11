Troy homecoming game postponed due to South Glens Falls player shortage

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy City Schools has announced that the varsity football homecoming game between Troy and South Glens Falls has been postponed because South Glens Falls does not have enough players. All homecoming activities have also been postponed.
Coach of the Troy Flying Horses, John Barber, took to twitter to share his disappointment.
The homecoming game was originally scheduled October 8 and got postponed till October 11. It’s now been postponed again.
South Glens Falls varsity football was put on pause October 1 after a member of the team tested positive for COVID-19. Ballston Spa’s homecoming game against South Glens Falls was also postponed.