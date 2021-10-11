Troy homecoming game postponed due to South Glens Falls player shortage

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy City Schools has announced that the varsity football homecoming game between Troy and South Glens Falls has been postponed because South Glens Falls does not have enough players. All homecoming activities have also been postponed.

Due to a player shortage at South Glens Falls, tonight's Homecoming Game and all associated Homecoming activities are postponed. — Troy City Schools (@TCSD) October 11, 2021

Coach of the Troy Flying Horses, John Barber, took to twitter to share his disappointment.

Sad to report that our rescheduled football game vs South Glens Falls HS has now been declared a forfeit due to SGF not having enough players. But-But the JV game is still on for 4:30 tomorrow at SGF. Your @TroyFootball518 will take on Amsterdam on Friday 7:00 at Amsterdam. pic.twitter.com/yp5nR8ANei — Troy Flying Horses Football (@TroyFootball518) October 11, 2021

The homecoming game was originally scheduled October 8 and got postponed till October 11. It’s now been postponed again.

South Glens Falls varsity football was put on pause October 1 after a member of the team tested positive for COVID-19. Ballston Spa’s homecoming game against South Glens Falls was also postponed.