Troy holds off Saratoga comeback to punch ticket to Suburban Council championship

Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy fell to Saratoga by a point at Toga in the regular season, so a rematch with a spot in the Suburban Council championship on the line was bound to produce a good game.

The Flying Horses took command of this one late though, despite Saratoga’s best efforts. A ten point fourth quarter lead for Troy was continually challenged by Toga, but solid free throw shooting down the stretch helped Troy ice the game for a 75-64 win. Josh Rodriguez led the way for Troy with 22 points, while Christian Dufort had 19 for Saratoga.

Next up for Troy is the Suburban Council championship Friday night at Shenendehowa against the Plainsmen.