Fox and ABC say they plan to shift their prime time programming based on President Biden’s speech tonight. All scheduled episodes should air in full but may be delayed slightly.

Troy holds off Saratoga comeback to punch ticket to Suburban Council championship

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy fell to Saratoga by a point at Toga in the regular season, so a rematch with a spot in the Suburban Council championship on the line was bound to produce a good game.

The Flying Horses took command of this one late though, despite Saratoga’s best efforts. A ten point fourth quarter lead for Troy was continually challenged by Toga, but solid free throw shooting down the stretch helped Troy ice the game for a 75-64 win. Josh Rodriguez led the way for Troy with 22 points, while Christian Dufort had 19 for Saratoga.

Next up for Troy is the Suburban Council championship Friday night at Shenendehowa against the Plainsmen.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Shenendehowa girls cruise into Suburban Council championship with dominant effort over Albany

Sports /

Troy holds off Saratoga comeback to punch ticket to Suburban Council championship

Sports /

Shenendehowa boys pull away from Niskayuna in fourth quarter

Sports /

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box