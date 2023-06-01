DEWITT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After winning their second straight Section 2 Class A title, the Troy Flying Horses looked to keep it rolling in Subregional action. Troy visited Section 3’s Jamesville-DeWitt on Thursday.

The Flying Horses flew out to a 6-0 lead after the first inning, and never looked back on their way to a 9-0 win. Olivia DeCitise threw a complete game shutout, striking out 12 and giving up just one hit.

Troy will take on Section 10’s Massena in Regionals at Malta’s Luther Forest Athletic Fields on Saturday