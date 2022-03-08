LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the fourth consecutive season, a total of three Siena Men’s Basketball standouts have received Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference recognition. Colby Rogers earned Second Team All-MAAC honors, with Anthony Gaines securing Third Team acclaim, and Jared Billups was selected to the All-MAAC Rookie Team.

A junior guard, Rogers has made a major impact in his first season with the Saints after matriculating from Cal Poly. The Covington, Georgia native currently stands 15th nationally shooting a stellar 42.4% from three-point range. Rogers ranks second in the MAAC in threes per game (2.59), and eighth in scoring (14.1). He has scored in double figures a team-high 22 times through the first 27 games, highlighted by four 20-plus point performances.

A graduate student by way of Northwestern, Gaines also made the most of his first season donning the Green and Gold. The Kingston, New York product is averaging 10.9 points, and ranks sixth in the MAAC in rebounding (7.1). Named the MAAC Player of the Week on Feb. 14, Gaines is the only Saint to both start and appear in all 28 games to date. He has dished out a team-high 61 assists, and posted three double-doubles.

A native of Waldorf, Maryland, Billups secured a starting role as a freshman, while earning a reputation as one of the league’s best lockdown defenders. He has appeared in 26 games (16 starts), while averaging 5.4 points and 4.8 rebounds. Named the MAAC Rookie of the Week on Jan. 10, Billups ranks second on the team with 21 blocks, and posted his first collegiate double-double in Siena’s overtime win at Rider on Feb. 13.

Siena begins its quest for a seventh MAAC Tournament Championship this week in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The third-seeded Saints will face the winner of Tuesday’s 6-11 First Round game (9 p.m.) between No. 6 Marist and 11th seeded Quinnipiac in the MAAC Quarterfinals Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.