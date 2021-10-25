Trick or treat: UAlbany men’s basketball welcomes community for Halloween night

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In his first season as UAlbany men’s basketball coach, Dwayne Killings is doing more than getting his guys ready for the season. He’s getting to know our community.

The UAlbany men’s basketball team hosted their first Halloween Night at SEFCU arena. The event featured arts and crafts, trick or treating, and giveaways.

Killing’s wife Ana played a major role in the planning, and explained to us why events like these are so important. “This is our first year in Albany,” she said. “We don’t know anyone. We wanted to bring the community here, we wanted to engage everyone and we also want to share that we’re here as part of the community. We also live in Albany and wanted to let them know that we want them to come support us and I think that community brings everyone together and this is a perfect way for that to happen.”

The Great Danes tip their season off November 9th at home against Towson.

More Sports News

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19