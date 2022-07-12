Troy, NY (NEWS10) — The Frontier League of Professional Baseball announced the full rosters for their 2022 All-Star Game today. Outfielder Brantley Bell, infielder Pavin Parks, and infielder Brad Zunica will represent the Tri-City ValleyCats in Washington, PA on July 20.

Brantley Bell earns his first Frontier League All-Star selection in his first year in the league. Bell began his professional career in 2015 when he was selected in the 11th round, 325th overall, in the 2015 MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds. Following six seasons in the Reds organization, reaching as high as Triple-A Louisville, 2022 marks Brantley’s first season of independent professional baseball. Bell quickly became a staple of the ValleyCats lineup with his hot bat, speed, and versatility. Brantley has appeared in every defensive position but shortstop, catcher, and pitcher for the ValleyCats this season. Entering Monday (July 11th), Brantley’s .343 batting average was 7th overall in the Frontier League and led all ValleyCats hitters. Brantley also holds the team lead for hits (68), doubles (17), triples (2), stolen bases (16), and on-base percentage (.411).

Pavin Parks earns his first Frontier League All-Star selection. Parks was acquired during the offseason via a trade after a dominant year in the Pioneer League with the Ogden Raptors. Prior to his time in the Pioneer League, Parks played collegiate baseball for Kent State University before being selected in the 36th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers. Parks has become the everyday shortstop in Tri-City and has provided a consistent bat at the top of the lineup, hitting .287 with 51 hits, 6 doubles, a triple, 8 home runs, 8 stolen bases, and 31 walks.

Infielder Brad Zunica earns his second Frontier League All-Star selection. Brad was honored as an all-star last year, but no game was held, making this his first trip. After a dominant first year in independent professional baseball in 2021, Brad has continued his success at the plate in 2022. Entering Monday (July 11th), Zunica had tallied a batting average of .297, with 9 home runs, 10 doubles, a triple, 26 runs batted in and 20 runs scored. After playing collegiate baseball for the University of Miami Hurricanes, Zunica’s professional career began when he was selected 447th overall in the 15th round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres. After six seasons in the Padres organization, Zunica joined the ValleyCats in June of 2021 and became an integral part of the Tri-City lineup.

While the league announced and honored all-stars last year, there was no game or gathering of all of the league’s teams. The annual event featuring players and coaches from each team in the league returns in 2022 following a two-year hiatus. The league’s best will converge on Washington, PA later this month for the 2022 Frontier League All-Star Game, presented by The Coury Firm, with days of festivities leading up to the event.