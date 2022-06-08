Washington, P.A. (NEWS10) — After last night’s statement 9-2 win by the ValleyCats in the opener of a 3-game set at Wild Things Park, the ‘Cats looked to take a 2-0 advantage in the series and secure a series win heading into Thursday. Aneudy Acosta took the hill for the ‘Cats in his first start of the season.

The Wild Things struck first, with a bases loaded, bases clearing double off the bat of Scott Dubrule. After falling into a 3-0 hole, Tri-City responded with 3 solo shots, hit respectively by Brantley Bell in the top of the 4th, Juan Silverio in the top of the fifth, and Carson McCusker in the top of the 7th.

Tri-City relievers Oddy Nunez, Adam Hofacket, and Brac Warren held the Wild Things in check, keeping the game tied, and sending it to extras and closer Trey Cochran-Gill.

After a 1-2-3 top of the 10th, Cochran-Gill jogged on to face former ‘Cat Hector Roa, who successfully bunted over the international tiebreaker runner as the rain started to fall. With a runner on third, a Trey Cochran-Gill pitch would get by the outstretched arm of ValleyCats catcher Jonah Girand and sail to the backstop. The runner would score from third, and the Wild Things would win in walkoff fashion.

