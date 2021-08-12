Tre Jones lifts Spurs with go-ahead layup and steal

Indiana Pacers’ Isaiah Jackson dunks against Portland Trail Blazers’ Michael Beasley during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tre Jones made a layup with less than a second remaining to give San Antonio the lead, then had a steal to prevent Charlotte from taking a final shot in the Spurs’ 106-105 victory over the Hornets on Thursday night in the NBA Summer League.

Jones, a second-round pick in 2020, scored 34 points and had nine assists and eight rebounds.

James Bouknight, the No. 11 overall pick in the NBA draft, led Charlotte with 23 points and eight assists, while often matched against Jones.

“We had a lot of fun,” Jones said. “That was our first time going at it. Hopefully, we’ll keep going and better our games and go at it again somewhere down the line.”

Jaylen Morris added 20 points for the Spurs.

J.T. Thor, a second-round pick, had 10 points and seven rebounds for Charlotte. Kai Jones, the No. 19 overall pick, had 10 points, including a powerful jam in the second period.

Jones, who made each of his nine free throws, said he has been asked to take a leadership role as a player more experienced than the rookies in the Summer League.

“The coaches told me try to be that vet for us in Summer League this year,” Jones said. “I’m extremely blessed to be in the position I’m in, to go through a full season and to be able to come into the summer league with a little experience.”

CELTICS 108, MAGIC 71

Sam Hauser scored 21 points while making six of nine 3-pointers as Boston enjoyed a hot shooting night from long range in its third consecutive win. The Celtics made 19 3s.

Jalen Suggs, the No. 5 overall draft pick by Orlando, had six points in 11 minutes before landing hard on a drive to the basket. The Magic announced Suggs had a sore left hand and would not return to the game.

Aaron Nesmith had 18 points and nine rebounds for Boston. Payton Pritchard had 17 points, nine assists and three steals while making four 3s.

Tahjere McCall led Orlando with 12 points.

RAPTORS 92, ROCKETS 76

Rookie forward Ish Wainwright scored 20 points to lead Toronto past Houston.

Jalen Green, No. 2 overall draft pick who bypassed college basketball to play in the G League, had 13 points in only 12 minutes for Houston before leaving the game with a sore hamstring. Josh Christopher led the Rockets with 14 points.

Toronto’s David Johnson, a second-round pick, left the game with a shoulder sprain. Precious Achiuwa had 19 points for the Raptors. Scottie Barnes, the No. 4 overall pick, had eight points, five blocks and four rebounds.

NETS 84, WIZARDS 81, 2OT

Rookie Cam Thomas beat the shot clock with a 3-pointer to lift Brooklyn past Washington in sudden-death double overtime.

Thomas scored 31 points and has led the Nets in each of the team’s three summer league games.

Thomas lost his dribble before recovering, glancing at the shot clock and sinking the 28-foot jumper.

“That’s what big-time players do,” said Thomas, the point guard from Louisiana State who was the No. 27 overall pick in the draft. “Big-time players make big plays. That’s what I wanted to do.”

Another Nets’ first-rounder, center Day’Ron Sharpe, had 12 rebounds, two blocks and four points.

Corey Kispert, Washington’s first-round draft pick, sank a 3-pointer to force the first overtime, tied at 74-all. Thomas hit a 3 to end the first overtime tied at 81.

According to summer league rules, the first basket wins in double overtime.

Rookie Jaime Echenique led Washington with 17 points.

76ERS 96, HAWKS 88, OT

Tyrese Maxey scored six of his 31 points in overtime, and he blocked Sharife Cooper’s layup attempt with under a minute to play as Philadelphia closed on an 8-0 run to beat Atlanta.

Maxey put Philadelphia ahead 81-80 with 1:35 remaining in regulation — its first lead since 4-2. He opened the two-minute overtime with a basket and the 76ers led the rest of the way.

Maxey was 11 of 23 from the field, including 1 of 8 from distance, and 8 of 8 at the free-throw line. Isaiah Joe added 21 points and Paul Reed had 20.

Cooper, a second-round selection, had 21 points and 12 assists for Atlanta. Skylar Mays scored 20 and Jalen Johnson, selected No. 20 from Duke, had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

TIMBERWOLVES 78, BULLS 59

Jaden McDaniels scored 15 points and Jaylen Nowell added 14 as Minnesota beat Chicago. Patrick Williams led Chicago with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Rookie center Marko Simonvic, who had 10 points, was the Bulls’ only other scorer in double figures.

The Timberwolves outscored the Bulls 48-27 in the second half.

PACERS 97, TRAIL BLAZERS 64

Rookie Chris Duarte scored 19 points and had six assists, four steals and four blocked shots to lead Indiana to a dominant win over Portland.

Duarte, the 6-foot-6 guard who was the No. 13 overall pick from Oregon, led six scorers in double figures. The Pacers outscored the Trail Blazers in every quarter and led by as many as 38 points.

Antonio Blakeney led Portland with 15 points. Greg Brown III had 12.

SUNS 90, NUGGETS 84

Jalen Smith scored 21 points, going 4 for 7 from distance, and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Phoenix used a big fourth-quarter run to top Denver.

Phoenix went on a 16-3 run — with 3-pointers from Smith, Michael Frazier II and Nate Mason — to take a 83-76 lead.

Kyle Alexander and Jaleen Smith each added 15 points for Phoenix.

Bol Bol led Denver with 18 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Nah’Shon Hyland, the No. 26 pick out of VCU, made four 3-pointers and scored 15.

