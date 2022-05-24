Malta, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ichabod Crane took an undefeated record and number one ranking in the state into its semifinal against Cohoes Tuesday.

They proceeded to mash their way to the Class B title game. Claire Knapp and Ava Heffner went back to back with solo home runs in the second inning to give the Riders a 2-0 lead.

Abbey Milazzo added one of her own in the third to extend the lead, and Ichabod didn’t have to look back in a 4-1 win over Cohoes to punch their ticket to the sectional championship.

A few hundred feet away they awaited the winner of the other Class B semifinal, two seed Glens Falls against six seed Schalmont.

The Indians gave the Sabres trouble all evening long, holding Schalmont scoreless as Avery Hill went three for four with a RBI double and Kiersten Stevens added a two run single on their way to a 5-0 win.

With the teams set, top seed Ichabod Crane will face two seed Glens Falls at 5 p.m. Thursday in Malta for the Class B sectional title.