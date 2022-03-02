Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday night the top seed in the Class CC bracket, Stillwater, faced the four seed Hoosic Valley at Cool Insuring Arena.

Hoosic Valley stayed in it in the first half thanks to Logan Reilly getting downhill and turning on the spin cycle for a tough bucket. The Indians hung around with Stillwater 28-21 at the half.

The Warriors broke it open in the third quarter with their transition game. Jaxon Mueller ran the floor well for Stillwater as the sophomore led the way with 14 points and 13 boards.

Stillwater then turned up the heat from deep. Lukas Lilac drilled a three as the Warriors rolled in a 57-35 win. They’ll face Greenwich Friday, March 4 at 6:45 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.