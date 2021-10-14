Tommy Grady suspended indefinitely by the NAL

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former Albany Empire quarterback Tommy Grady has been suspended indefinitely by the National Arena League, according to the league’s transaction page.

In an article with the Times Union, Grady listed multiple gripes with the organization during their championship run last season. His issues included the team practicing out of state in Western Massachusetts due to workers compensation expenses. .

Grady also said he’s owed a championship bonus, and has reached out to ownership and team president Jeff Levack, but they have not gotten back to him. Levack told News10 the bonus is not in his contract, but he’s working to learn more. He added he did not have any messages from Grady regarding a championship bonus.

Levack gave the following statement to News10 regarding Grady’s comments:

“Tommy Grady has been a major part of the success of the Albany Empire. We thank him for that and wish him well. Grady made it clear all season long that 2021 would be his final season playing arena football. We have been preparing for the 2022 NAL season and are thrilled to announce the return of fan favorites like Brandon Sesay, Kenneth McGruder and QB David Pindell.”

News10 reached out to Grady, but he has not yet returned our request for comment.