Tom Menas named Albany Empire head coach

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The work week began with Rob Keefe resigning as the Albany Empire head coach, and it ends with the vacancy being filled.

The team signed Tom Menas to take over the job Friday. He says his first priorities are building a roster and finalizing a coaching staff. He expects both to be in place in less than two weeks.

He comes to the Capital Region from the NAL’s New Jersey Flight, where he was the assistant head coach, and has prior coaching experience at IFL, CFL, and collegiate levels.

“The old school part of me is ‘do your job. trust the process, be the best version of yourself, work hard,’ and I’m going to demand it, right,” Menas said. “The other side of me, the player-coach side of me, because I was a player, I know when it’s time to give you a hug.”

“I know when it’s time to put my arm around you and let’s go for a walk,” Menas added.

Menas was an offensive guard for the Detroit Lions.