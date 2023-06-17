ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The Albany Empire has fallen. The team was kicked out of the National Arena League on Thursday after owner Antonio Brown refused to pay the team’s league assessments.

Former head coach Tom Menas was one of the most influential figures in building up the Empire, leading the team to back-to-back NAL championships in 2021 and 2022. He returned to the Empire this season for two different stints leading the team. “To go from something of that level and that caliber down to where it’s at now, it’s heartbreaking,” said Menas. “I have visions of those banners being rolled up in a closet somewhere.”

The news was tough to receive for Menas, given what he and so many others helped build. “It hit me hard because it wasn’t just me obviously, it was so many people that built the Albany Empire,” said Menas. “Front office, the coaches, the players, support staff, the gameday operations people, the media people like yourselves, the fans… The thing you take away from it though, what no one can take away, is the memories.”