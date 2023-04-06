ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tom Menas is out as the Albany Empire’s head coach. Co-owner Mike Kwarta confirmed the move to News10 ABC Thursday night. Assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Damon Ware will serve as the team’s interim coach.

Co-owner and former NFL All-Pro Antonio Brown spoke with the media earlier in the night, but did not comment on Menas’ status when asked. The Empire begin their season in 10 days on April 16th at home against the Orlando Predators.

Menas led the Empire to back-to-back NAL Championships in his two seasons with the team, the franchise’s first two seasons in the NAL.