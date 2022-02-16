Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga gymnastics has won 19 consecutive Section 2 titles. The Blue Streaks were looking to cap off two decades of dominance with their 20th straight on Wednesday night at Shaker.

After graduating two key seniors in Ava Dallas and Sophia Damiano last season, it was lone senior Carly Rushack stepping up for the Blue Streaks in the floor exercise with a top score of 9.250. Guilderland sophomore Addison Seebode challenged Rushack for the all-around title but Rushack held on to win by less than a point.

In the process, the senior helped Toga to their 20th straight sectional title as the Blue Streaks won with a total score of 168.725.

“It’s crazy to think that we’ve been keeping that on for 20 years and a lot of the credit should go to Deb,” Rushack said. “She’s a great coach, always pushing us to do our best even when we think that we can’t do any better, we’re always pushing our limits in the best way.”

“This group is especially exciting because they’re so young, and to have that drive and that determination to bring out anything like we did tonight is unbelievable,” Saratoga head coach Debbie Smarrow said.

Rushack is the only senior, and Toga only has one junior, so the domination could continue for years to come.