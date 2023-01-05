ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s health continues to improve, following his collapse on the field after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Former UAlbany and University of Pittsburgh running back Todd Sibley, a former teammate of Hamlin’s, says he is finally feels a sense of relief after receiving the positive update on Thursday.

Sibley, who ran for 987 yards with UAlbany this past season, was teammates with Hamlin from 2018 through 2021 at Pittsburgh, before transferring to UAlbany. He couldn’t speak any higher of Hamlin the person and teammate. “I told a lot of people this, and it’s not just because obviously the situation that just took place, but many people have asked me, ‘who are some of the people I’ve really enjoyed playing with?’, or ‘who are my favorite teammates throughout my career of playing football?’, and I’ve mentioned Damar Hamlin a numerous amount of times strictly because of the kind of person that he is,” says Sibley. “Always caring about the next guy. He wasn’t a selfish player in the slightest. He always wants the best for everyone around him.”

Hamlin’s charity has raised over $7 million since Monday night.