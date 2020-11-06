Tiz The Law preparing for Breeders Cup

Lexington, K.Y. — Tiz The Law’s 2020 campaign comes to an end on Saturday.

The Belmont and Travers winner will look to cap off a great year with the Breeders Cup Classic. The Sackatoga Stable crew of Jack Knowlton and Barclay Tagg had the horse arrive early to Keeneland in order to get him acclimated to the track. Tiz will be racing against older horses, but Barclay Tagg is confident that won’t be a problem.

“It has to enter your mind,” Tagg said. “You know you might be at a little disadvantage, but however we feel good about him. We don’t feel like we’re doing the wrong thing by putting him in there, I think he can handle it.”

Tiz The Law is at 3-1 odds second to the favorite and derby winner Improbable. The Breeders Cup Classic will go off at 5:18 p.m. Saturday.

