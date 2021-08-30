Times Union Center to house International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saturday evening delivered a massive announcement for pro wrestling fans right here in Albany.

The International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame unveiled a new IPWHF exhibit coming right here in Albany to the Times Union Center at their inaugural induction ceremony.

Saturday’s induction ceremony at the Desmond Hotel featured 24 inductees including wrestling legends like Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Andre the Giant. The debut of the exhibit in the Times Union Center is to be determined, but it will feature their bronze plaques as well as various wrestling artifacts and memorabilia.

Albany has been home to some iconic wrestling moments and this gives the Capital Region a chance to celebrate that.

“We’re hoping to bring a great level of tourism to the downtown Albany area as a result,” IPWHF president Seth Turner said. “People need to understand professional wrestling is huge.

“Not just in the United States but all around the world,” he continued. “There’s no offseason. So the fans are there, they’re multigenerational, they’re of all walks of life and we’re going to make Albany the epicenter of this organization.

“We are the hall of fame.”

Turner is a Mechanicville native and knows all too well about Albany’s iconic wrestling moments.