Times Union Center to begin ten percent capacity for fans

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In less than two weeks, the Times Union Center can open up to spectators at ten percent capacity.

That won’t benefit Siena men’s basketball this season, as the MAAC has already banned fans from games through March, but it could impact the Albany Empire season. At ten percent, the capacity would be under 2,000. That’s not in line with what co-owner Ron Tridico voiced they need.

TU Center general manager Bob Belber said in a statement, “We are happy that the governor’s office is focused on getting arenas back open in NY State. We are hoping that over time the percentage of sellable seats will be allowed to grow to 25%, which is where the ownership of the Albany Empire needs it to be from a financial standpoint. We will continue to work with NY State and our event providers in hopes of bringing more events into the facility”.

From a coaching standpoint, the uncertainty could potentially affect the roster.

“A lot of states are different than New York, so New York a lot of players recognize, ‘Hey, what if Albany doesn’t play? You know, should we sign somewhere else?’ So a lot of players have been patient with us, which I’ve really appreciated, but we’re always going to have a talented roster,” head coach Rob Keefe said.

Keefe said they will solidify that roster in the next month or two.