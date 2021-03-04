Times Union Center to allow fans for NCAA Hockey Regional

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Times Union Center will welcome fans back in at the end of the month.

The TU Center twitter account announced this morning that they have been approved for 10 percent fan attendance for the NCAA Regional Hockey games on March 27 and 28.

THIS JUST IN!!! We are approved to have fans for NCAA Regional Hockey March 27 & 28! — Times Union Center (@TUCenter) March 4, 2021

This announcement comes shortly after New York state’s announcement of the easing of attendance restrictions for entertainment venues. This could spell good news for the NLL and NAL teams hoping to welcome fans in this spring and summer.