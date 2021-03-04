Times Union Center to allow fans for NCAA Hockey Regional

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Times Union Center will welcome fans back in at the end of the month.

The TU Center twitter account announced this morning that they have been approved for 10 percent fan attendance for the NCAA Regional Hockey games on March 27 and 28.

This announcement comes shortly after New York state’s announcement of the easing of attendance restrictions for entertainment venues. This could spell good news for the NLL and NAL teams hoping to welcome fans in this spring and summer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box