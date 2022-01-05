Tillery, Driggs lead Albany Academy past Mekeel Christian

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Keyshaun Tillery, Jr. scored 24 of his 37 points in the second half to push Albany Academy past Mekeel Christian 73-62 in a game both head coaches missed.

Cadets’ head coach Brian Fruscio had to attend to a family matter, while Chad Bowman was out with COVID-19 for the Lions. Their assistants, Jim Driggs and Darren Jahnel respectively, took over those duties on the sideline Wednesday night in Albany.

“Our coaching staff is great,” said Tillery after the game. “They help us. They support us. They just want us to get better, push forward, and go on a winning streak, so that’s our goal. This was for Coach Frusc.”

“I just thought it was a win we needed, you know?” said Albany Academy assistant coach Jim Driggs, who was the acting head coach in the win. “There’s a lot going on with what’s going on in the world, Coach Fruscio not being here, and us losing a couple tough games. To come together, I thought they gutted it out against a really good Mekeel team.”