GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Adirondack Thunder forward Noah Corson has taken an indefinite leave of absence, while under investigation for sexual assault.

The Thunder’s affiliate, The Utica Comets, issued the following statement Tuesday night:

The Utica Comets are aware of the recent sexual assault allegations against forward Noah Corson, who is currently assigned to the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL. Corson’s agent has informed the organization that Noah will be taking an indefinite leave of absence, effective immediately. The organization has no further comment at this time. Utica Comets

According to multiple outlets in Canada, including TSN, Corson has been charged with committing sexual assault when he was 18. Corson is now 24.

News10 reached out to Corson’s agent, Nicola Riopel, for comment. In an email, Riopel wrote, “Considering the fact that there’s ongoing legal procedures on that matter, we will not be issuing any comments.”