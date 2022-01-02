Thunder’s matchup with Trois-Rivières postponed

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The ECHL announced on Sunday that this afternoon’s Adirondack vs. Trois-Rivières has been postponed due to League Health and Safety Protocols. A make-up date has not yet been determined.

Tickets can be exchanged for the make-up game or for any remaining Adirondack Thunder regular-season home game. Call 518-480-3355 or email info@echlthunder.com for any further questions.

The Thunder will host the Maine Mariners on Friday night in Glens Falls. Tickets are available on the SeatGeek App or at the SeatGeek Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm.