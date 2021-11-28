Thunder win Teddy Bear Toss game 5-3

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Thunder hosted the Maine Mariners Saturday for their annual Teddy Bear Toss game. Fans threw unused teddy bears onto the ice after the first Thunder goal, and those bears where then given to the Glens Falls Salvation Army to be donated to families around the region who are struggling to get Christmas gifts for their children.

They didn’t have to wait long to toss those teddy bears, as Tyler Irvine struck quickly for the Thunder in the first period. The Thunder went on to top Maine 5-3, led by a hat trick from Patrick Grasso.

