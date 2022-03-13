Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Thunder honored local law enforcement before their clash with the Maine Mariners on Saturday. The Thunder were looking to get back in the win column after falling to the Worcester Railers on Friday night.

The Thunder jumped out to a 2-0 lead behind goals from Joe Masonius and Nick Rivera. The hole was insurmountable for the Mariners, as Adirondack held on for a 2-1 win.

The Thunder host the Mariners again on Sunday at 3:00 PM at Cool Insuring Arena.