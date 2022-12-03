GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s one of the most iconic moments in sports history: the 1980 “Miracle on Ice.” Saturday night, the Adirondack Thunder will celebrate that legendary team, with one of it’s members in attendance.

Steve Janaszak was the backup goalie for the 1980 Olympic USA hockey team that stunned the Soviet Union in the Miracle on Ice, and then beat Finland to win the gold. Janaszack will drop the puck prior to the Thunder’s game Saturday night against the Mariners, as the Olympic torch lights the arena.

For Janaszack, being a member of that team is the gift that keeps on giving. “It’s special,” said Janaszack. “There’s no way to get around that. I had the best seat in the house in Lake Placid in 1980. I met my wife there during the games. She was a hostess in the Olympic Village, an interpreter there. So to be associated with this group of guys from that time on, it’s just a really special thing.”

The puck drops at 7:00 PM.