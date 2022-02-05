Thunder take two of three from the Komets

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Trending on NEWS10

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Thunder ended a three-game stretch with the Fort Wayne Komets on Saturday. The Thunder looked to take two of three from the Komets with a win.

The Thunder jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first period, thanks in large part to two early goals from Union graduate Sebastian Vidmar. Adirondack held on for a 4-3 win.

The Thunder begin a four-game road trip Tuesday at 10:30 AM in Reading against the Royals.

More Sports News

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Sport Highlights

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

READ MORE: The Upside

An image that says The Upside

Check the latest closings and delays

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19