Thunder take two of three from the Komets

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Thunder ended a three-game stretch with the Fort Wayne Komets on Saturday. The Thunder looked to take two of three from the Komets with a win.

The Thunder jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first period, thanks in large part to two early goals from Union graduate Sebastian Vidmar. Adirondack held on for a 4-3 win.

The Thunder begin a four-game road trip Tuesday at 10:30 AM in Reading against the Royals.