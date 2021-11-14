Thunder take series finale from Grizzlies, 3-2

Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Thunder finished the weekend three-in-three against the Utah Grizzlies by taking two of the three games, including today’s series finale by a final score of 3-2 at Cool Insuring Arena. Ivan Chukarov, Robbie Payne, and Tyler Irvine all scored while Alex Sakellaropoulos made 28 saves to help move the Thunder to 4-4-1-0 on the season.

Adirondack’s powerplay struck at the 8:12 mark of the first period thanks to a one-timer from Ivan Chukarov. Pete MacArthur recorded the lone assist to give the Thunder an early 1-0 edge on Chukarov’s first of the season.

The Thunder extended their lead in the second period after an outlet pass by Jake Ryczek sent Jordan Kaplan into the offensive zone on an odd-man rush. Kaplan quickly fed Patrick Grasso, whose cross-ice feed found Robbie Payne to make it 2-0 at 11:06.

Utah pulled back to within one with three minutes left in the second period following a powerplay goal and then tied the game just 44 seconds into the third.

The Thunder found themselves on a powerplay halfway through the third period when Blake Thompson’s shot from the center point was redirected by Tyler Irvine to regain the lead for Adirondack. Pete MacArthur notched the secondary assist on Irvine’s fourth of the season at 10:43.

Alex Sakellaropoulos stymied the Grizzlies in the final half of the third period to secure his first win of the season.

The Thunder finished the game 2-for-4 on the powerplay and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. Adirondack was outshot 30-28.

Adirondack heads out west to face the Boise, Idaho to face the Steelheads on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Puck drop for all three games is scheduled for 9:10pm eastern time.