Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Thunder hosted the Worcester Railers Sunday, looking to snap a two-game skid.

The Thunder jumped out to a 2-1 lead after the first period. The Railers controlled the second period, scoring two goals to go ahead 3-2.

Worcester would take a 4-2 lead in the third, but the Thunder stormed back scoring four unanswered goals to win it 6-4. Billy Jerry led the way with two goals, including what would stand as the game-winner.