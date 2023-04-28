ST. JOHN’S, NL (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Thunder were defeated by the Newfoundland Growlers in Game 4 of the North Division Semifinal, 5-3, in front of 4,005 at Mary Brown’s Centre on Thursday.

Newfoundland took a three-goal lead in the first period. Jack Badini got it started with his first of the playoffs at 5:45 to give the Growlers a 1-0 lead. Nolan Walker and Keenan Suthers collected the assists.

Zach O’Brien gave the Growlers a 2-0 lead wide open at the side of the crease. Michael Joyaux found O’Brien and he slid the puck under a diving Jake Theut for his third of the year. Joyaux and Mikko Kokkonen were given the assists at 13:05 of the first.

Matt Hellickson put Newfoundland ahead by three as he tapped a loose puck into the net at 14:34 of the first. Pavel Gogolev and Derian Plouffe were awarded assists and the Thunder trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes of play.

Adirondack answered back in the second period as Patrick Grasso fired in a Sebastian Vidmar pass at 9:38 on the power play. The goal was Grasso’s second of the playoffs with assists from Vidmar and Matt Stief and the Thunder trailed 3-1.

Ryan Smith pulled the Thunder within one as he beat goaltender Dryden McKay from center ice. The puck hopped in front of the crease and went between the legs of McKay at 11:49 and the Thunder trailed 3-2 after two periods.

Zach O’Brien scored early in the third period to give the Growlers a 4-2 lead. The goal was his second of the game and fourth of the playoffs at 2:41 with assists from Orrin Centazzo and Tommy Miller.

Shortly after, Travis Broughman pulled the Thunder within one as he buried a Grant Jozefek pass for his first of the playoffs and Adirondack was down 4-3 with 16:26 left in regulation.

Adirondack was called for two penalties and Zach Solow scored on the two-man advantage to secure the two-goal win.

The Thunder remain on the road for Game 5 on Sunday, April 30 at 2:30 p.m. EST against the Newfoundland Growlers.