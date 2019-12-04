Thunder school Walleye in Education Day Battle, 3-2

TOLEDO, Ohio (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Thunder won their second straight game as they downed the Toledo Walleye in a morning contest from the Huntington Center 3-2.

The Thunder got off to another fast-paced start in the game, putting two shots on goal in the first 20 seconds of the game. But it wouldn’t be until the 8:52 mark that Adirondack found the back of the net. Matt Salhany created a rush from his own blueline and sprung Hayden Verbeek and James Phelan on an odd-man rush. Salhany received the puck as the trailer and wristed a shot past Filip Larsson for his sixth of the season.

Toledo answered with a powerplay goal at 12:54 after Tommy Parran took a slashing penalty. Eamon McAdam made a flurry of saves but the follow up try on the goalmouth scramble would result in Loggins’ third goal of the season and tied the game.

Adirondack regained the lead at 16:45 when Matt Salhany created another odd-man rush. He found Robbie Payne in the offensive zone on a two-on-one. Payne was able to step around a Walleye d-man and find Mike Szmatula on the back door for his sixth of the season

The Thunder extended their lead to two when Charlie Curti took a seeing-eye wrist shot from the center point that was re-directed into the back of the net. Curti’s fourth of the season was assisted by Ara Nazarian at 10:32 of the second period.

Toledo pulled within one when Charle-Edouard D’Astous pounced on the rebound for his second goal of the season, but Adirondack hung on thanks to some game-saving stops by Eamon McAdam to win by a final score of 3-2.

Adirondack had two powerplay chances and could not convert while Toledo cashed in on one of their two powerplay opportunities of the game. The Thunder were outshot by Toledo 30-20.