Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Thunder welcomed back Maine Saturday night as the Thunder looked to avenge Friday night’s 7-0 loss at the hands of the Mariners.

The Thunder struck first with a Blake Thompson goal just a minute into the contest, but Maine found an equalizer just three minutes later via Keltie Jeri-Leon.

The Mariners took the lead in the second period with a Cameron Askew goal then again with one from Mathew Santos in the third period for a 3-2 lead, but the Thunder were undeterred.

Colin Long found the back of the net late in the third to knot things back up at three apiece, sending Maine and Adirondack to overtime.

From there, backup goaltender Brandon Kasel played hero for the Thunder, stopping a shot in the shootout to hand Adirondack a 4-3 win.