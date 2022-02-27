Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Thunder were looking for payback Saturday night after losing to Maine 7-1 on Friday.

Tied at one in the second, Ryan Smith found the back of the net from way outside to put the Thunder up 2-1. They would go up 3-1, but the Mariners stormed back to tie it at three in the third.

The Thunder took over from there. Union grad Sebastian Vidmar scored the go-ahead goal and they added an empty netter to come away with a 5-3 win.