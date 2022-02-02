Thunder rallies to win in shootout

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Thunder rallied from one-goal deficits three times at home Wendesday night to ultimately top the Fort Wayne Komets 4-3 in a shootout. With the win, Adirondack improves to 2-2 in its current six-game homestand.

Shane Harper was the only player to score in the shootout from either team to solidify the victory. He did so on the first penalty shot taken. Harper netted a goal in the second period as well to pull the Thunder even at 2-2.

Luke Stevens’ first professional goal tied the game at 1-1 in the first period, while Jake Ryczek’s tally in the third period forced overtime.

Alex Sakellaropoulos made 27 saves in the game.