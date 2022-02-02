Thunder rallies to win in shootout

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Trending on NEWS10

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Thunder rallied from one-goal deficits three times at home Wendesday night to ultimately top the Fort Wayne Komets 4-3 in a shootout. With the win, Adirondack improves to 2-2 in its current six-game homestand.

Shane Harper was the only player to score in the shootout from either team to solidify the victory. He did so on the first penalty shot taken. Harper netted a goal in the second period as well to pull the Thunder even at 2-2.

Luke Stevens’ first professional goal tied the game at 1-1 in the first period, while Jake Ryczek’s tally in the third period forced overtime.

Alex Sakellaropoulos made 27 saves in the game.

More Sports News

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Sport Highlights

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

READ MORE: The Upside

An image that says The Upside

Check the latest closings and delays

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19