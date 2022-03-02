TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Thunder have now won four of their last five games following a 4-3 nailbiter over the Lions in Trois-Rivières on Wednesday night. Patrick Grasso, Jordan Kaplan, Sebastian Vidmar, and Tyler Irvine each netted goals as Brandon Kasel made 31 saves in the victory.

It took just 15 seconds for the Thunder to hit the back of the cage. Patrick Grasso let the puck go from the right of the net for his 20th of the season and his first goal on the road all year. Tyler Irvine and Nick Rivera earned the assists.

At 12:12 of the first period, Jordan Kaplan circled the offensive zone and put the puck off of a Lions’ stick and behind netminder Philippe Desroisers for Kaplan’s fourth of the season. Trey Phillips was awarded the lone assist as Adirondack extended their lead to 2-0.

With a quiet second period coming to an end, Ivan Chukarov, playing in his first game since November 27th (broken kneecap), moved the puck to the blue line for a waiting Shane Harper. Harper’s one-timer was deflected by Sebastian Vidmar to put the Thunder ahead 3-0 with ten seconds left in the second period. The goal was Vidmar’s 16th of the season and the Malmö, Sweden native now has goals in seven of his last eight games.

Trois-Rivières pushed back early in the third period with two goals in the first 4:33 of the frame to make it 3-2.

Tyler Irvine cashed in on an empty-net goal with 1:48 left to make it 4-2. Will Leblanc scored for the Lions to make it a goal one game with just 8.6 seconds left but the Thunder hung on to secure their 20th win of the season.