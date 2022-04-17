Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Thunder wrapped up their season at Cool Insuring Arena on Easter Sunday. They looked to end things on a high note against the Newfoundland Growlers.

The Growlers jumped out of the gate hot, leading 3-0 after the first period. They didn’t look back on their way to a 5-0 win.

The Thunder finish the season with a 27-40-4 record, missing the playoffs. After the game, head coach Alex Loh reflected on the season. “It was just a frustrating year,” said Loh. “Thinking back on it over the last handful of days, I felt like anytime we kind of got some momentum going in terms of getting some wins together there’d be call-ups, injuries, even COVID. We won six in a row and then the whole team got COVID and then stuff happened on the backside of that.”

“Another piece of that that was frustrating was we never really had our whole team together at any point,” Loh added. “You put in a lot of time and effort in the summer to put a group together and through injuries immediately in training camp and call-ups and stuff like that, both here and in New Jersey, just made it so we never really had our group together from day one.”