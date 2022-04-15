Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With only three games to play entering Friday, the Thunder looked to start a winning streak to end their season, starting with the Reading Royals Friday night.

The Thunder fell behind 3-1 in the second period, but stormed back to tie it up. Reading added another goal to go ahead 4-3 after the second period.

Adirondack tied it up in the third period, thanks to a goal from Jarrod Gourley to send the game to overtime. Reading’s Kenny Hausinger put the Thunder’s comeback to an end, tallying the game-winner for the Royals.

The Thunder travel to Reading on Saturday, before wrapping up their season at home on Sunday against the Newfoundland Growlers.