Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With only three games to play entering Friday, the Thunder looked to start a winning streak to end their season, starting with the Reading Royals Friday night.
The Thunder fell behind 3-1 in the second period, but stormed back to tie it up. Reading added another goal to go ahead 4-3 after the second period.
Adirondack tied it up in the third period, thanks to a goal from Jarrod Gourley to send the game to overtime. Reading’s Kenny Hausinger put the Thunder’s comeback to an end, tallying the game-winner for the Royals.
The Thunder travel to Reading on Saturday, before wrapping up their season at home on Sunday against the Newfoundland Growlers.
