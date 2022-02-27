Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Six Section 2 wrestlers had a shot at a state title at MVP Arena Saturday night, and we start with two of them going head to head in division two at 172 pounds.

Canajoharie’s Reed Douglass was looking to be the first state champ in Canjo history, taking on La Salle’s Ray Hutton. These two were at a stalemate, tied at one, with ten seconds to go when Douglass made his move in the waning seconds with a takedown to secure a 3-1 decision and become the first state champion wrestler in Canajoharie history.

“First person in history to win states,” Douglass said. “Pretty good I’d say. It’s been a dream of mine just watching Brock Delsignore, Stevo and Jacob Knoll and Jeff Crooks and Ethan Cooper, all those guys, they were amazing.”

“They were at the top of the podium at almost every tournament and it was great to see them and I was like man I wonder if I can be like them,” Douglass said. “Hopefully I’m like them.”

Across the mat in division one, two seed Dylan Schell of Queensbury took home the state title with an almost simultaneous 4-1 decision over top seed Mikey Altomer.

“I let a lot of stress out,” Schell said. “I’ve been waking up at three o’clock these last two days just really excited to wrestle.”

“I’m really looking forward to celebrating the win and being able to go eat some sushi,” Schell said. “It’s my favorite food. I just want to thank all my coaches and family for coming out and helping me through this.”

Up at 285 pounds in division two there was another wrestler looking to make history. Tristen Hitchcock of Warrensburg became the first state champion in any sport in school history. He was crowned state champ with a dramatic 3-1 sudden death decision in the first overtime frame.

“I know there’s been some runner ups in school history and it feels great to be the first and I just did it for everybody,” Hitchcock said. “Putting all the work in the offseason, wrestling at Journeyman and lifting and wrestling all season.”

“Pushing the pace and wrestling the hardest I can in the room and you practice how you play and it definitely means a lot to be the first state champ and it’s just amazing the atmosphere and I love it,” Hitchcock said.

At 215 pounds in division one, Shaker’s Ryan Stein fell in an early hole against top seed Ethan Gallo and couldn’t recover, falling in a 6-0 decision to take second place.

Wrapping up the state championship rounds for Section 2 was eighth grader Gabe English from Berne-Knox-Westerlo, who fell to Darren Florance in a 5-0 decision.