LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Eight Section 2 lacrosse champions were in regional final action on Saturday between the girls and the boys, with three winning regional titles. The scores from each regional final can be found below.

CLASS A (BOYS):

Scarsdale 14, Shenendehowa 6

CLASS A (GIRLS):

Shenendehowa 9, Suffern 12

CLASS B (BOYS):

Rye 18, Niskayuna 8

CLASS B (GIRLS):

Queensbury 18, John Jay 13

CLASS C (BOYS):

Pelham 5, Burnt Hills 12

CLASS C (GIRLS):

Burnt Hills 8, Tappan Zee 7

CLASS D (BOYS):

Briarcliff 14, Schuylerville 2

Schuylerville 1, Bronxville 18