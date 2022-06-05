ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five Section 2 baseball champions were in regional final action on Saturday, with three winning regional titles. The scores from each regional final can be found below.
CLASS AA:
Fayetteville-Manlius 10, Saratoga Springs 2
CLASS A:
Massena 0, Averill Park 13 (5 innings)
CLASS B:
Schuylerville 7, Peru 3
CLASS C:
Chatham 6, Norwood-Norfolk 0
CLASS D:
Chapel Field Christian 2, Germantown 0
