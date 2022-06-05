ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five Section 2 baseball champions were in regional final action on Saturday, with three winning regional titles. The scores from each regional final can be found below.

CLASS AA:

Fayetteville-Manlius 10, Saratoga Springs 2

CLASS A:

Massena 0, Averill Park 13 (5 innings)

CLASS B:

Schuylerville 7, Peru 3

CLASS C:

Chatham 6, Norwood-Norfolk 0

CLASS D:

Chapel Field Christian 2, Germantown 0